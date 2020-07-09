Discussion
Eugene Solonovich
Hey PH's! Kevin, thanks for hunting us! We have been working in the field of influencer marketing for more than 5 years and we know everything about it. And even more :) If you want to run effective and profitable advertising campaigns with bloggers, Anton will do it best. Our mission is to make the launch of advertising campaigns with influencers quick and reliable, saving time and money on marketing, accounting, and lawyers. Anton helps brands find relevant influencers. This white-label solution with electronic document management supports dozens of payment systems for transactions. 1) Search for influencers. Artificial Intelligence searches over 5,000,000 YouTube channels. 2) Document flow. The electronic document management system saves resources since it generates all the necessary documents. 3) Advanced payouts. The system allows you to make payments and withdraw funds in 10 different payment systems (PayPal, Payoneer, Wire Transfer, card transfer, etc.). Support us on PH and we will add an influencer base from Instagram to Anton in next month. P.S. Especially for PH users: test Anton for free! - go to anton.mx, click on the "Explore Demo now" button. - Enter your email and click "Next". - Fill in the required fields and click the "Explore Demo now" button. Done!
@new_user_168042b72a Thank you for your feedback! Glad that you find Anton helpful :)
Thanks guys for your work! Could you please clarify exactly how the document management works?
Hi Uladzislau and thank you for your question! So, both sides sign the contract: first the advertiser has to sign it, and then the blogger. The advertiser can upload his own contract form or use the standard form from Anton and write down all the necessary conditions there. It's possible to sign a contract in 3 ways: by entering the name and surname of the signatory, by uploading an image / photo of the signature, or by creating a signature using the cursor.
@wrongberry1 thx, and what with the money? how can we send the prepay and post pay for the integration? is it possible to split payments?
@uladzislau_kalomenski Absolutely! You can either send the money in 1 step or split it in 2 parts. And you may choose the stage at which the payment will be sent to the creator. For example, 50% of prepay is going to be sent after the agreement is signed and the other 50% - after the integration video is published. There is also an opportunity to pay per mile. All rates for CPM payments are customizable.
The biggest problem is getting deal with influencers. So I think that deal and payment I meant to make transactions in a way convenient for creators and business are the most important Anton opportunities. This greatly simplifies the work with influencers and reduces budgets. Finally, you can work with them directly. And when will the report feature be available?
@antanina_serakova Thank you for your kind words! There is no certain time estimate for the reports feature yet, but we're working on it and hope to release it soon!
Excellent opportunity for IM business! Anton is not a marketplace, right? What are the differences and advantages?
@dora_kovalchuk Thank you! No, Anton is not a marketplace. Unlike marketplaces we don't have agent commissions, which makes our product much cheaper. You also don't have to communicate with the creator within the system, you can use your regular messengers or e-mail. Documentation is very flexible as well, you either use your regular contract or create one with the help of our sample. And finally, not many marketplaces can give you an opprotunity to withdraw your money instantly or redistribute it in a convenient way like Anton does.
@wrongberry1 wow. sounds amazing! god luck with it:)
Thank you Darya! :)