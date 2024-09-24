Launches
Antiquoted
Changing the faces in business media
Find new, diverse experts with something to say on a range of business topics. Uncover people with fresh perspectives and subject matter expertise to feature in articles, podcasts, or events
Writing
Marketing
Diversity & Inclusion
About this launch
Changing the faces in business media
Marketing
Diversity & Inclusion
Katie Kelly
Jason Kelly
. Featured on September 30th, 2024.
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Antiquoted's first launch.
