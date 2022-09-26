Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Antimatter Studios
Ranked #17 for today
Antimatter Studios
A collaborative meme studio for your classroom
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Teachers use Antimatter to meme what they've learned in a collaborative environment as a means to demonstrate what they've learned. Students promote each other's work and ultimately publish their classroom's studio's best work.
Launched in
Education
by
Antimatter Studios
Founders Club by Product Hunt
Ad
Access to offers from partners like Salesforce, Typeform & Zendesk
About this launch
Antimatter Studios
A collaborative meme studio for your classroom
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Antimatter Studios by
Antimatter Studios
was hunted by
Ryan
in
Education
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Antimatter Studios
is not rated yet. This is Antimatter Studios's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#53
Report