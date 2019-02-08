It's a beanie that is as safe as a helmet. Meet Anti Ordinary A1 is the most comfortable helmet you'll wear to date.
Our proprietary system uses non-newtonian materials to keep it 1 inch thick while outperforming all other traditional helmet materials such as EPS and EPP.
Back us: https://kck.st/2t5J93O
Bernardo Duque CarreiraMaker@bernardo_duque_carreira · ...changing this planet for the best!
Hi, everyone! 👋 First off, big thanks for your interest in our product 🚀! It all started in 2016 when back in 2016 when our CEO ROB removed his bulky and uncomfortable helmet while skiing and had the crash. That is where the pursuit of the most comfortable helmet ever built started. Anti Ordinary is the world’s first soft, safe helmet, that couples the safety we all need with comfort and looks we all love. This is not a beanie slipped over a Helmet! Our proprietary system uses non-newtonian materials to keep it 1 inch thick while outperforming all other traditional helmet materials such as EPS and EPP. Why non-Newtonian materials? Non-Newtonian materias have shear-thickening properties. This means they're generally soft and rubbery but stiffen on impact. If you're into action sports gear, you've probably seen this type of material in back protectors, elbow guards and shin guards for pedal sports and motorcycling. Our soft shell design promotes elasticity and conforms to your head perfectly. Fit and comfort go hand-in-hand. If a helmet doesn't fit, it's not going to be comfortable. Also, We selected high-quality merino wool for the inner layer which is like clouds for your head. Why Kickstarter? We are not using the Kickstarter to fund our prototypes or our R&D; we're using it to support our final tooling and production. We have fantastic investors that have covered those initial costs. Our Kickstarter will help us fund the final tooling of the helmets, so we can gain our final approval for the international standards and get them to you ASAP! Back us now and let us know your feedback 🙏 https://kck.st/2t5J93O
Suzette Rollo@rolloro799
What is the price? and shipping dates.
Meaghan Piechowski@meaghanpi88
Looks interesting. Can you add more info about "non-newtonian" stuff?
Cammie Hinck@hinckhi77
Looks pretty cool. Well done guys.
Mercedes Santacroce@mercedesoce77
How small can you go with this? Can you fold it inside a backpack?
