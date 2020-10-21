discussion
Hello everyone, It's a pleasure to share Antar with you all. We created Antar to find our answers to the questions we've always had. A resolution to constant internal conflicts, that prevents us from taking action, making decisions. It's been our tendency to avoid conflict and look for a path that's free of paradoxes. But, we realized that to find our own answers, our own paths, we'd have to explore and embrace those very conflicts. It's through those conflicts that we'll find our true answers, which will clear our thoughts, and help us make confident decisions. Personas are the various viewpoints that we carry within us. By hosting a dialogue through them, we explore the various perspectives that lie within us. They help us explore different sides of any story. Unlike journaling, which calls for steady thought progression, Antar’s chat format allows you to jump seamlessly between ideas and personas as new thoughts arise. As you engage, you can build on previous messages, starting threads to organize your thoughts. When you’re ready to take a step back, you can switch over to visualization mode to see your thoughts take shape. From this vantage point, it’s easier to spot the thought patterns that keep you feeling stuck. We're inspired by the work of respected scientists and thinkers like Richard C. Schwartz (https://ifs-institute.com/) and Edward De Bono (Six Thinking Hats). Antar takes the best from both, uniting therapeutic and critical thinking concepts to help you connect to your rational and emotional sides. With greater awareness, you can change your mind and transform your world. More on the process is explained in our introductory blog post: https://medium.com/@antarchat/in... Antar is available for free on the Google Play Store.
