Ant Design System for Figma

Greg Dlubacz
Nice work! It will come in handy.
@gregdlubacz Thanks Greg!
Hello everyone! Matt here👋 I'm excited to announce that my newest asset for Figma is now available! The UI kit took me three months of work to build. Time well spent, because it already saved me so much time that I regained the time of building it. It will enable you to work faster while creating desktop apps, style guides, design systems and quick prototypes. Ant Design UI Kit is a set of ready to use components and styles for Figma. It was built following guidelines of a popular React’s library - Ant Design. Get it with limited time 38% release discount: https://gumroad.com/l/antdesign/... Guaranteed workflow boost ⚡ Product, UI / UX Designers 🎨 Stop creating the same inputs, buttons, icons and style guides from scratch. Use this large library of UI components and styles to deliver your work faster. You can also customize this UI kit however you want to match your product’s UI style. Developers ⌨️ Design consistent and accessible interfaces and test how it will look before coding it - without relying on designers. What is more, this UI kit was created following principles of Ant Design React library that has over 48K stars on github! IT managers / Entrepreneurs 📈 Create MVPs efficiently and save hundreds of hours on UI Design. This is also a great place to start if your product or brand needs a design system. Equip your team with this library in Figma environment and build consistent products faster.
