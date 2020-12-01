Answer Socrates

discussion
Yury
Maker
Google values thoroughness and authoritative coverage of a topic, especially answers to questions users are actually asking. We wanted to make a free tool for anyone writing these articles, and none on the market offered trends discovery for new, interesting topics, combined with questions pulled from Google's "People Also Ask" feature snippets and Google suggests. All of the data comes directly from Google. All very fast, with no limits at the moment.
💻👷 Tech stack 🎨 Frontend The frontend is implemented using Svelte and Sapper, going against the grain of popular frontend development and using a compiler to produce plain JavaScript that runs without any runtime dependencies, resulting in a small and snappy bundle. Styling is done using Tailwind 2.0, which has been a pleasure to use. ⬇️ Backend On the backend a NodeJS server is gathering the data by scraping and storing it in a cache. The asynchronous nature of JavaScript makes it easy to run all scraping in parallel. 🌐🌐🌐 Scraping / Proxies We developed our own tooling to make most efficient use of proxies, preventing rate limits by carefully planning how often any individual proxy is used. This allows us to keep operating costs low so we can offer a free product. Cheap scraping at scale requires lots of "internet street smarts" not taught in school. We're considering building a product that intelligently selects the right proxy so that developers don't have to spend time benchmarking various subnets and cloud providers. APIs like this already exist but are too expensive to use at scale. 🌐 Network Cloudflare takes care of SSL and caching. Using a Page Rule we're able to cache not only images but also API responses on the edge, for free. This Page Rule "Cache Everything" isn't talked about often, but in my opinion it's one of Cloudflare's best offerings. The app runs on a single bare-metal server in a single location, but data is cached in over 200 cities for a snappy performance from anywhere in the world. ❓What should we build next? Answer Socrates is far from being finished. What feature would you like to see? - JSON, CSV export - More word modifications to generate even more content ideas - Historical data & alerts when new content ideas are discovered - An API to integrate the data into your workflow - APIs to build similar products (proxy rotation, Google suggestion, translation, etc)