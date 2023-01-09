Products
Home
→
Product
→
Anote
Anote
Label a few, we label the rest
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Anote is an AI assisted data labeling tool that leverages state of the art few shot learning to label unstructured text data, identify and fix mislabels, and access entirely new data sources. Where you label a few data points, and we label the rest.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data Science
by
Anote
About this launch
Anote
Label a few, we label the rest
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Anote by
Anote
was hunted by
Natan Vidra
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data Science
. Made by
Natan Vidra
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Anote
is not rated yet. This is Anote's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#146
Report