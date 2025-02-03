Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
AnonToken
AnonToken
Private cross-chain transfers
Visit
Upvote 59
Secure and private cryptocurrency transfers across Solana, TON, BNB, and SUI networks with advanced proxy routing and real-time monitoring.
Free
Launch tags:
Crypto
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
AnonToken
Private cross-chain transfers
Follow
59
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AnonToken by
AnonToken
was hunted by
ANØN
in
Crypto
. Made by
ANØN
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
AnonToken
is not rated yet. This is AnonToken's first launch.