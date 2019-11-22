Discussion
Hi Product Hunt, I've been working on AnonAddy (short for anonymous email address) for the past few months with the vision of creating a privacy friendly, transparent and easy to use email forwarding service. AnonAddy protects your real email address from spam and allows you to identify who has sold your data by using a different unique email address for every website. Here’s a highlight of some of AnonAddy’s best features so far: - Add your own GPG/OpenPGP key per recipient to encrypt all forwarded emails - Add Custom domains - Anonymously reply to forwarded emails - Generate UUID aliases that look like - 94960540-f914-42e0-9c50-6faa7a38... - Add multiple recipients per alias - Add additional usernames to compartmentalise your aliases - Browser extension for Firefox and Chrome - API New features are added regularly in response to user feedback. To celebrate my first ever launch on Product Hunt a coupon is available today (Sunday 24th November) for 50% off your first year - PRODUCTHUNT50 Any feedback or suggestions are very welcome. Thanks, Will
I came across this product and had a go using it for a few days which has now turned into several months. It's been interesting to see which websites that I used my anonymous credentials for have sold/passed them onto other companies, turns out it's quite common. The additional privacy and security contributes to peace of mind when submitting personal email info knowing it's now totally anonymous. Easy to use as well with quick support on any issues.
Seriously great service. I'd underestimated how many times I give my personal email address out, so being able to use AnonAddy has helped me organise my inbox and reduce the amount of spam I have to deal with. The website is so nice to use, and it's open source and really affordable. Genuinely really grateful that this service exists!
