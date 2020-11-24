discussion
Sudeep Chauhan
Makerhttps://announce.today
Hi Product Hunt! We are excited to introduce Announce - a platform that enables anyone to create, view and share announcements in a user specified area. Maps are incredibly useful tools, and although they pack a lot of information, most of the information at any point in time is static. Our vision is a world with dynamic maps where moving to any area shows what's happening there. What are announcements? They are what you make them. For a restaurant, it could be details about special nights / happy hours, for physical stores it could be promotions or sales, for individuals it could be events in a given area, lost/found or reaching out to others around them (think airports, railways or neighborhoods). Create Announcements: While creating, user specifies the area where the announcement will be visible by drawing on the map, and sharing details of the announcement. View Announcements: As you pan the map, announcement areas that are in the map show up. The more user zooms in, the more accurate announcements get. Follow Locations: Follow your car, house, office or dorm, and any announcements made in that location would be notified to you instantly. Announce AI: While Announce is primarily aimed at user created content, we are slowly working our way to integrate useful information automatically. For example events, safety announcements / warnings and so on. You can find some of these on Announce in Stanford University, or New York city. We will slowly increase capabilities of Announce AI and make it more accurate + useful. Announcements are Search Indexable: Public Announcement details pages are search indexable and optimized with structured data inputs for search engines. Our vision is that one day, users can search for lost or found puppies on Google Search, even if they are not on Announce Platform. Announce is free for everyone to use (given they follow content guidelines). Try Announce, make announcements, and share feedback with us.
