Matias Tucci
MakerWriting code while exploring the world
👋 Hello fellow makers! I’m very excited to launch my first project on Product Hunt! 🤔 Problem: A lot of times when I’m watching a YouTube video I want to take annotations of the most important parts. But the context switch between my note taking app and YouTube makes the whole process unpleasant. 💡 Solution: A platform where I can take notes while watching my video. Every note is automatically linked to the time of the video you were watching when you wrote it. This makes it easier to instantly find what you are looking for. ✨ Benefits: Actively taking notes can help you focus and better understand main concepts. Good note-taking will improve your active listening, comprehension of material, and retention. It will help you better remember what you hear and see. If you have any questions or feedback you’re welcome to DM me on Twitter or leave a comment below 😄 Go ahead and try it for yourself 👉 https://annotate.tv
