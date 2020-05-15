Deals
ANNA Business Banking
ANNA Business Banking
Business account and tax app for your small business 🇬🇧
ANNA Money is the business account and tax app for small businesses and freelancers. Swift to set up, ANNA manages your invoicing, expenses and tax returns, and comes with a debit Mastercard® too.
an hour ago
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Congratulations to ANNA on raising $21M! I really love the design and look of the app it looks to truly make business banking and admin more intuitive.
an hour ago
