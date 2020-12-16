discussion
Shelby StarkeyVenture Associate
This is AWESOME! Can't wait to use it.
Hello Hunters! We’re excited to be hunting today Animation Desk for Windows — a creative app for creating frame-to-frame animations and storyboards. Started by making your hand-drawn frame animations right away. Feature Highlights: - 25 types of brushes, including the dodge & burn, spray, and pattern brush. - Adjustable brush size and color opacity - Color analyzer- generate theme colors from an imported image - Create theme color manually and manage your own color palettes - Create animation on a live-action video - Supports multiple layers - Ruler sets, linear, quadrilateral, ellipse, triangle, protractor - See adjacent frames overlay for easy drawing with onion skin - Sound: Add sound effect to your animation for more fun - Fully integrated with Surface Dial Make animations for social media, practice your skills, create storyboards, or simply sketch with Animation Desk. Have tons of fun animating and unleashing your creativity!