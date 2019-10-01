Animation Desk
Frame-to-frame animation app for beginners and professionals
Discussion
Kenny Su
Maker
Welcome Hunters! We are excited to be launching an all-new Animation Desk today 🎉 It's a free app (with subscription plans) for making frame animations. Human love stories and are born with the ability to create. Animation Desk offer a simple and accessible solution for everyone to start animating and visualise their imagination. Some feature highlights: • 45+ brushes for users to create stunning drawings • A copy paste tool that saves your time • Draw precisely with the onion skinning • Color palette and eye droppers • Supports video, PSD, image import • Supports export formats like MOV, PSD, PDF, and GIFs • Mange your sequences with tags and labels Many have been using Animation Desk to create their own animations, start a Youtube channel, or practice animating. Any suggestions and feedback are welcome!
Hunter
Very excited to be hunting today a brand new Animation Desk — an amazing frame-to-frame animation tool for beginners and professionals alike. Passing on the 🎤to the makers 😉
