Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Animation Desk

Animation Desk

Frame-to-frame animation app for beginners and professionals

#1 Product of the DayToday
Animation Desk offers an intuitive interface, a wide range of art sets, and supports various export options. Events and contests are hosted in the app. Animators of all levels are welcomed not only to create but also to showcase their creative works.
All-New Animation DeskYou asked. We listened. We hope you like it. Hello from the Animation Desk team here at Kdan mobile. It's our 10-year birthday and refresh of Animation Desk, our natural, flipbook-style animation app. We've been listening to your feedback and it has given us the power to make something unique, which we couldn't before on our own.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews5.0/5
Kenny Su
Kenny Su
Maker
Welcome Hunters! We are excited to be launching an all-new Animation Desk today 🎉 It's a free app (with subscription plans) for making frame animations. Human love stories and are born with the ability to create. Animation Desk offer a simple and accessible solution for everyone to start animating and visualise their imagination. Some feature highlights: • 45+ brushes for users to create stunning drawings • A copy paste tool that saves your time • Draw precisely with the onion skinning • Color palette and eye droppers • Supports video, PSD, image import • Supports export formats like MOV, PSD, PDF, and GIFs • Mange your sequences with tags and labels Many have been using Animation Desk to create their own animations, start a Youtube channel, or practice animating. Any suggestions and feedback are welcome!
Upvote (6)Share
Vlad Shvets
Vlad Shvets
Hunter
Very excited to be hunting today a brand new Animation Desk — an amazing frame-to-frame animation tool for beginners and professionals alike. Passing on the 🎤to the makers 😉
Upvote (3)Share