Animated Icons Pack

A pack of 100 animated vector icons.

The pack includes 10 sets (10 icons each):
1) Business
2) Communications
3) E-commerce
4) Games
5) Space
6) Chemistry
7) Design
8) Food
9) Mechanisms
10) Sustainable Energy
Reviews
Discussion
Dmitry Dementey
Dmitry DementeyMaker@outlaneco · Co-founder of OUTLANE
Hi ProductHunt! We’ve just released a huge pack of animated vector icons. We believe these icons will be a great addition to any project’s UI. You can preview each icon from the pack on our website, it’s a lot of fun! I would love to hear your thoughts on this pack. Have a great day!
Chris Scott
Chris Scott@chrisgscott · I make stuff for pro photographers.
These are stunning!
