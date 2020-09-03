  1. Home
Animated Icons 2.0 by Icons8

900+ full-motion animated icons to make your project shine

#1 Product of the DayToday
Improve conversions while making customers happy. Capture your customer's attention with tasteful animated icons available in 5 detailed styles. With over 900 icons, they offer coverage to build engaging apps or accessibility-improving hints. Dozens are free!
8 Reviews5.0/5
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
Even a small amount of movement works incredibly well to attract attention or hint at what a user should do next. We designed these detailed animated icons as an effortless way to add micro-interactions to web designs. Contextual clues make products more accessible, while also providing some much needed whimsy to stale flows. Improve conversions while making customers happy? A win-win! Our in-house animators have done a fantastic job in creating a library of full motion icons. These colorful and engaging icons extend well beyond the our previous animations, they are sure to command attention! As with all of our icon packs, we make usability priority #1. These animations are offered in 5 of our most popular styles and GIF, JSON (Lottie), and After effects format are included. At 150 - 300 animations per style pack there is sure to be coverage for your project. Check it out and please give us any feedback you have! Features – - Dozens of free icons! - 5 popular styles: Color, iOS Glyph, Material, Windows 10, and Office - Highly detailed, full-motion animations - GIF, JSON (Lottie), and After effects formats - Coverage for e-commerce, weather, social, activities, UI/UX +more! - Perfect for UI/UX (dark mode switches, social sharing, add-to-cart) Helpful Linksstatic icons in these styles (keep your projects seamless) Youtube tutorial on making animated icons
Andrian ValeanuWeb designer and indie maker💡. 🇲🇩<->🇪🇸
Congratulation Ivan! Glyph style icons look very good, and I like the animation!
SandocheFounder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@visualpharm Maker of the year 2020? I'll list it on http://undesign.learn.uno/ as usual, well done!
Ben Stokes (Tiny Projects💡)Making one tiny project each week 💡
Beautiful!
Jay June
These animations are so fun to watch! Could stare and smile at them for hours! Gotta fight the temptation though😅
Paul Mit⚡ Co-founder, FlowMapp
Cool, looking fresh!
Konstantin Zhabinskiy
Maker
Designer & Developer
@mituhin thank you!
