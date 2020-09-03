Animated Icons 2.0 by Icons8

Animated Icons 2.0: 900+ Motion Graphics in Different Styles The Icons8 team has just released an updated library of animated icons. Animated Icons 2.0 offers over 900 different graphics in 5 design styles to help designers add motion to their projects. Enjoy! Improve conversions while making customers happy. Capture the attention of app users or website visitors with neatly animated icons available in 5 detailed styles, both color and monochrome.