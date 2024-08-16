Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Animated Favicon Generator
Animated Favicon Generator
Create distinctive, animated favicons from GIFs
Visit
Upvote 43
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We've launched an exciting app that transforms your GIFs into animated favicons for your website. Say goodbye to static icons and hello to motion. Perfect for branding and catching user attention!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Web Design
Animation
by
Animated Favicon Generator
About this launch
Animated Favicon Generator
Create distinctive, animated favicons from GIFs
0
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
Animated Favicon Generator by
Animated Favicon Generator
was hunted by
Adriano Alencar
in
Browser Extensions
,
Web Design
,
Animation
. Made by
Adriano Alencar
. Featured on August 19th, 2024.
Animated Favicon Generator
is not rated yet. This is Animated Favicon Generator's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report