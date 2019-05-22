Animated Education Icons

The pack includes 12 unique animated icons in 3 preset styles.
Based on SVG and Javascript (Lottie), the icons are lightweight and modern, have cross-browser support and look gorgeous on any screen size.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dmitry DementeyMaker@outlaneco · Co-founder of OUTLANE
Hi ProductHunt! We’ve designed a new pack of animated vector icons! This time in filled-outline style. You can preview each icon from the pack on our website. Hope you like it and have a great day!
Upvote Share·