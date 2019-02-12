Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Animar - AR zoo with the el...

Animar - AR zoo with the elements of tamagotchi and real wild animals

Experience the animal world in AR on a new level or realism

Hi guys!

Finally, Animar is on ProductHunt now!

An Augmented Reality Zoo with the elements of Tamagotchi is now available on your smartphones and tablets

Pat, feed and play with a tiger, panda or elephant.

We bet you will be surprised of realistic appearance, behavior, voice and most importantly, feelings of a real wild animals

Thanks

Reviews

Daniel Slupskiy
Dmitriy Rokossowski
Андрей Кулеш
 +1 review
Helpful
  • Daniel Slupskiy
    Daniel Slupskiy
    Pros: 

    Photorealistic animals, cool and unique experience

    Cons: 

    Need more activities

    Guys, I'm in love with this app. It's STUNNING!!!!

    Daniel Slupskiy has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Makers
Max Moses
Max Moses
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Elephants, I love Elephants! This is amazing
Upvote ·