Animar 2.0

Max Moses
Maker
Happy Animal Day! Have you ever dreamt of a real Lion, Tiger, Elephant or Panda cub as a pet? Animar allows you to play and take care of realistic looking animals in AR as if they were real. All of us have loved visiting zoos and circuses since childhood. Have you ever wondered whether the animals are happy there? Would they like to leave the chains and go home into the wild? * RESCUE: Rescue one of the wild animals, that was taken away from their family and ended up in captivity. * SHELTER: Shelter pets in your virtual home with gorgeous interiors. Turn on AR mode and feel the presence of real wild animals right next to you: a playful lion, cute tiger, clumsy panda or touchingly gentle elephant. Animar virtual pets are distinguishable for realistic appearance, behavior, voice and, most important, feelings. Touch the pets and feel their heart beating using phone vibration. * PLAY AND TAKE CARE: Pets love care and attention, to feast on their favorite food and play sports games. * EXPLORE THROUGH THE ANIMAL DREAMS: Seeing dreams is one of the most favorite things for babies. After you put them to sleep, you can explore the world through their dreams and memories in video format on a virtual screen. * MEDITATE: The same as for people, animals have souls which demand self development. Meditate with your pets mirroring their breathing chosen in unison with healthy natural rhythms. Meditation music will help you to relax and feel serene. Progress of your breathing will be automatically saved to your HealthKit. * IMPROVE YOUR KARMA: According to ancient beliefs, the persons fate depends on their Karma filled with good and bad deeds. By taking care of animals at Animar, you can improve your Karma of Love, Energy, Joy, Wisdom, Relax, Happiness and Health. In this way, we want to draw attention to the danger of extinction to which more than 40% of all living beings on our planet are exposed to, mostly because of the human activities. Animar wants to remind about the importance of caring about animals and nature. Motivate you every day to do something useful for the environment, thus improving your life and fate.
