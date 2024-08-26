Launches
Animanic
Animanic
Text-to-video generations for education
Free Options
Ever wish your study materials could come to life and teach you? With Animanic, they can! Animanic automatically transforms your notes and questions into engaging, custom-made videos in seconds.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Animanic
About this launch
Animanic
Text-to-Video Generations for Education
Animanic by
Animanic
was hunted by
Vishal Shenoy
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vishal Shenoy
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
Animanic
is not rated yet. This is Animanic's first launch.
