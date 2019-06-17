AnimalDrop for Shopify (Early Access)

Reviews
Chris Sentz
Hi, I’m Chris - the founder of F13 Works and AnimalDrop. I’m excited to introduce AnimalDrop to ProductHunt! With our app, we’re changing the way entrepreneurs and merchants dropship products on Shopify by offering a curated collection of quality products from trusted, US suppliers. I truly believe the pet niche is exploding with opportunity for dropshippers and marketers alike. It's time to empower this niche with the latest dropshipping technology. We’ve spent the last few months working to create a platform specifically for pet niche dropshippers that allows you to find products, add them to your store, and never worry about shipping or inventory. Did I also mention that all of our products ship from the USA? AnimalDrop is the first Shopify app for the pet niche, offering fast shipping, quality products, and automated fulfillment. Here are a few of the many product categories we currently offer: Leashes Collars Treats Toys Carriers Beds While we handle inventory and fulfillment, entrepreneurs and merchants can focus on marketing their business and converting customers! We want to change the dropshipping model to bring back a focus on product quality and the customer experience. It’s exciting to speak with merchants and hear how dropshipping quality products has helped them increase their AOV, conversion rates, and repeat customer rates. We’re glad to share this project with you and would love to hear your feedback. Ready to get started? Sign up today and receive early access to the app before our public launch! Enjoy a free trial and discounted subscription pricing for supporting us on Product Hunt.
