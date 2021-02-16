discussion
Manisha Verma
Maker3D Designer / Illustrator
Heyo! Introducing Anicons, a collection of super cute and adorable 3D icons to use in your design projects. They are a great way to spruce up your web and mobile designs or stir up some playfulness in presentations. Enjoy these high-quality pixel-perfect icons available in Figma, PNG, and C4D file formats (Figma+C4D files which are editable. This pack includes: - 30 front view of 3D icons - Figma, C4d and PNG file - 4000*4000px resolution - Example screens - FREE future updates Use code: PRODUCTHUNT and get a flat 25% OFF! Or simply follow this link: https://gumroad.com/l/anicons/pr... Confused about something? A Free demo is also available! Would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions, so join the discussion! ✌🏼 🙂
Interesting set of icons @manishaaverma. Love the customization options ✌🏻
These icons look super fun. Good work @manishaaverma 🤩
Awesome! These icons are really cute n well-made. Cheers @manishaaverma
Really nice job @manishaaverma :)