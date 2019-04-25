Angstrom.Life

Angstrom is different from other task or project management tools because it puts your life goals at the center of everything. Once you've decided what is important in your life. It will help you dominate those goals!
Kelvin Angstrom
Hello Friends! Angstrom is a passion project for me. When I started building it, I was trying to design a system to solve my own failings as a person. To help me be more effective in my own life. As it progressed it actually got good (IMO). So I decided that I would make it into a solid product. Many evening and weekends have been poured into it. I'm a one-man band. So naturally the product turned out to be for people like me. It's for your personal use, not for your team. A few people that have used it, compare it to a Monday.com for individuals. Monday.com is an amazing product so I can't but be flattered by the comparison. I already have paying customers, which blows my mind. I have to thank the indiehackers.com community for their support / guidance and for being my first customers! More than anything, what I really want from this launch on Product Hunt is feedback. I want to make Angstrom into a great product and the only way to do that is if I get independent critical feedback. Please don't hesitate to ask my anything! Thank you so much! Kelvin
Vladimir Oane
@kelvinangstrom Looks great. I'll take it out for a spin. Congrats for the release. When are the apps expected on mobile?
Kelvin Angstrom
@vladimiroane Thanks Vladimir! Please do. It's a huge relief to release it. At the moment it's a PWA so you can add it to your home screen and it will act like an app. Once I understand what people would really like in the mobile version I'll start on them. I'm looking forward to doing that. I've started on the desktop apps. Windows, Mac and Linux. I'm using the Mac one myself at the moment but there is still quite a bit of work to do.
