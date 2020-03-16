Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Sideris
Maker
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Greetings from the ghost town also known as Milan. Things are tough here, but we’ll get through it. For now, all we can do individually is stay home and keep ourselves occupied. For me, that’s easy, just keep my head down, stay indoors, continue making my customers happy and keep building new products. One month ago I launched Cyberleads, my most successful product to date. It’s a human curated, monthly list of every single startup that just raised money, in order for you to start closing deals with them. Today I’m launching Angelstep, a human curated, monthly list of every single angel and VC partner that just invested, in order for you to start connecting with them. Every single data point is checked, every single email is verified. Manually. By a human. Data includes name, location, industry, LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, email when it's publicly available, etc. There is a live demo on the website to check out. The focus is on quality, not quantity. It’s easy to launch a web scraper or use a searchable database and get tens of thousands of results. But a lot of that data will include outdated information, false information, invalid emails that will damage your email campaigns and in general just too much noise without much signal. You are a founder. You don’t have time for this. You should spend time on what truly matters for your startup, not waste it on repetitive and mundane tasks like this. Trust me, it’s boring and it’s not fun. Although I have been told by customers that the product is severely underpriced, today, to celebrate launching, I'm dropping the price even more at $29/mo to celebrate the launch! Hope you like the product, I’ll be here today to answer your questions :)
UpvoteShare