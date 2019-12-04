Discussion
Bryan Wang
Hunter
Hey everybody, Jon and I are thrilled to bring you the Andrew Yang app. This app originated from the observation that people who follow Andrew Yang are constantly crawling his social media for more content. We made it easy for people to do this all in one place. On a more general level, we want to make this app a hub for people to keep up with all political candidates that they are following. Currently we support Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Not only are we planning to add more candidates, but we are also adding chat features and other ways for our users to create interactive content. Thank you all for being a part of our journey!
