Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → andCards Suite

andCards Suite

Membership app for coworking spaces

get it

andCards Suite is the coworking space management software that automates routines and allows managers to socialize with customers rather than boring paperwork. andCards gives coworking spaces one place to promote online to get more customers, manage customer relationships, book meeting rooms, pay with credit cards, and integrate all IoT devices.

Around the web
andCards | Startup SchoolandCards is the coworking space software and marketplace. It has a meeting room booking system, in-app credit card payments, CRM features, smart door lock integration, Google calendar sync, and more.
Startupschool

Reviews

58861
374586
657505
 +15 reviews
View all 8 reviews → 
Helpful
  • 1491801
    Александр ЛевицкийSearching for new opportunities
    Pros: 

    easy to use interface, push reminders about room booking

    Cons: 

    membership payment takes too many steps

    Found this app in Korean coworking and actually very happy that the app was in English. So basically withour knowing Korean I could reserme my place . It feels like airbnb for coworking and it is awesome. I hope this becomes popular and other coworkings will start using it. Good Luck!

    Александр Левицкий has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  • 777543
    Andriy BasCo-founder, Team Lead @ UPTech
    Pros: 

    Easy and smooth

    Cons: 

    Didn't fild

    Love the product, very useful

    Andriy Bas has used this product for one week.
    Comments (1)

Discussion

Hunter
998547
Igor Dzhebyan
Makers
642944
Ross Khanas
1491599
Oleksandr Prokhorov
1491582
Taras Chervinka
998547
Igor Dzhebyan
1491344
심예지
1491571
Mykola Rybak
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
642944
Ross KhanasMaker@rtkhanas
Hello Product Hunt! Ross, andCards CTO and co-founder here. I always wanted to work at a big company (dreams came true when I got a job offer from Samsung Electronics HQ), but quickly realized that remote and coworking is where real action happens! 🔥 Most coworking spaces have a great interior design, but not that great software. To fix that I used all my energy to build a new tool — andCards. It helps coworking community managers (my friends) to modernize and automate boring routines. This is what I used to build andCards Suite: - nodejs - react - react-native - redux - styled-components (Thx @mxstbr) - babel - eslint - prettier (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) - webpack Follow me on [Twitter](https://twitter.com/rtkhanas) and on a [Github](https://github.com/rtkhanas). 🙏 Would love to get your feedback about our product! Ready to answer any questions :)
Upvote (7)·
1491571
Mykola RybakMaker@mykola_rybak · Software Engineer at AndCards
🎉 Hi, Product Hunt! I am Mykola, a Frontend Developer at AndCards. 💪Together with @dzhebyan, @rtkhanas @taras_chervinka @oleksandr_prokhorov and @yeji we tried to create the best coworking app! 🙏 We are pleased to get feedback of our app and hope you really like it 😊.
Upvote (6)·
Alex Wawl@alexwawl · Data Scientist | worfor.com
Congrats with launch🙌 👍Nice product
Upvote (2)·
1491599
Oleksandr ProkhorovMaker@oleksandr_prokhorov
@alexwawl Thanks for your feedback 😃
Upvote (3)·
998547
Igor DzhebyanMaker@dzhebyan · Making the impossible – possible.
Hey PH! I’m Igor, CEO and co-founder of andCards. For the last 10 years that I’ve lived in South Korea, I’ve witnessed a real explosion in a number of coworking spaces here. Large chains have a lot of cash to burn on building custom software, but smaller coworking spaces still use Excel/GCal to manually manage everything. As a result, they’re too busy managing contracts/facilities rather than building a community. Best I could do to help is design a simple and effective way to automate all boring routines :) andCards coworking software has several unique features that make it stand out: 💸 In-app credit card payments for room bookings and coworking membership that doesn’t require any additional setup and can be activated with a simple flip of a switch. 🕙 Super easy to use meeting room booking system with stats, rules, and bonus credit support. 🚦 Complementary meeting room display app for tablets. 👥 Member directory where admin can manage every customer and members can discover each other. 🌍 Direct andCards Spaces marketplace integration to get new customers. 📱 Awesome iOS, Android and web apps designed by @dzhebyan (me) and built by @rtkhanas @mykola_rybak @taras_chervinka @oleksandr_prokhorov @yeji We want to make it the best coworking software. Any feedback is welcome!
Upvote (5)·
1491582
Taras ChervinkaMaker@taras_chervinka
👋 Hello PH! I'm Taras, QA Engineer at andCards, always trying to make our coworking app perfect by finding bugs 🔎 and transporting them to @rtkhanas @oleksandr_prokhorov @mykola_rybak to smash them down 💪 , also trying to find ways how to make andCards easier to users 🥇. 😊 Would be happy to get some feedbacks and answer the questions.
Upvote (3)·