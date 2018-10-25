andCards Suite is the coworking space management software that automates routines and allows managers to socialize with customers rather than boring paperwork. andCards gives coworking spaces one place to promote online to get more customers, manage customer relationships, book meeting rooms, pay with credit cards, and integrate all IoT devices.
Reviews
- Pros:
easy to use interface, push reminders about room bookingCons:
membership payment takes too many steps
Found this app in Korean coworking and actually very happy that the app was in English. So basically withour knowing Korean I could reserme my place . It feels like airbnb for coworking and it is awesome. I hope this becomes popular and other coworkings will start using it. Good Luck!Александр Левицкий has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Easy and smoothCons:
Didn't fild
Love the product, very usefulAndriy Bas has used this product for one week.