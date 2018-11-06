AND CO Desktop App

AND CO from Fiverr offers free business software for freelancers & studios. Invoicing, contracts, proposals, expense tracking, time tracking and task management for freelancers and studios. You can now track your time and tasks faster with AND CO's desktop app for Mac and Chrome. Save time, keep track of everything and increase your productivity.
Reviews
- Pros:
Extremely useful tool to knock out little items and then using the timer to really see how edficient you are with the big stuff.Cons:
Can’t think of any right now
I started playing around with the plug in and the app and love the use for it. I have a million litter tasks and the timer also helps me stay on track with my tasks.Eric Y Chen has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Eva RederMaker@e_reder · Growh Hacker, Traveler, Founder
@sethlouey thanks so much for hunting us! Super excited to share this app with the world. I run AND CO's facebook community Freelance Masterminds where we share tons of free resources - just look for "Freelance Masterminds". If you have any questions about the desktop app feel free to ask! Personally, I really enjoy having a separate app for time tracking and todos so I don't have to log into my accounting software every time I want to track my time!
Susan Barns@susan_barns
I love the Chrome Extension. Very easy to install and I like having a simple, non-distracting way to track my time. It's similar to other apps but I love that it syncs with AND CO and the invoicing tool directly! I can invoice projects based on the work I've done automatically. Great job!
