Hi everyone! Mike from Anchor, here. I’m thrilled to announce today’s launch of Anchor Trailers. Anchor Trailers enables podcast creators to easily record and publish a trailer for their show, and automatically turns it into a beautifully designed, transcribed video optimized for social sharing. Like many of Anchor's features, Trailers is designed to solve a specific challenge many podcasters face. In the case of Trailers, we're really focused on helping creators with one of podcasting's most fundamental hurdles: Discovery. We think that by encouraging creators to start thinking about sharing and promoting their podcast (and giving them tools and new types of content to do so) from day one will make it easy to not only get creators' podcasts distributed faster, but potentially discovered and heard by potential audiences. We'll be here all day on PH answering questions. Thanks!
@mignano this is exactly what I'm working on for @Take1Design right now. Going to try Anchor Trailers in addition to doing my video trailer editing on Descript. So pumped for this 🙌 Any favorite trailers that people have created so far? Any tips for making a great trailer?
