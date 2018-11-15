Anaxi For Jira

Anaxi connects your teams’ Jira and GitHub projects in one cross-project task management, analytics, and communication platform for better evaluation, prioritization and collaboration. Your data remains secure and inaccessible, even from us. All metrics are computed directly within your device.
Anaxi App Shows the State of Your Software ProjectIf you work within the world of software development, you'll find yourself bouncing back and forth between a few tools. You'll most likely use GitHub to host your code, but find yourself needing some task/priority software. This could be GitHub itself or other ones like Jira.
Linux.com | The source for Linux information
Startup Introduces App to Bring Predictability to the Development Process - DevOps.comBy Deborah Schalm on Anaxi brings easy tracking to the 25 million active GitHub repositories SAN FRANCISCO, September 11, 2018 - More than 1.5 million organizations have 25 million active repositories (an average of 17 per organization) on GitHub, the world's largest community for developers to share, and build better software - with no good way to keep track of everything.
DevOps.com
Anaxi brings more visibility to the development processAnaxi's mission is to bring more transparency to the software development process. The tool, which is now live for iOS, with web and Android versions planned for the near future, connects to GitHub to give you actionable insights about the state of your projects and manage your projects and i...
TechCrunch
Nicolas GreniéHunterHiring@picsoung · Developer Advocate, Typeform
Since they launched few months ago Anaxi For GitHub , I am a big fan of Anaxi. It has been part of my daily morning routine. I check the app on my commute and find directly what's new on my current open issues and pull requests. This works great on Github, but today they are launching a JIRA integration. With this new integration I can now cover almost 100% of the issues I am involved in and easily track progress on our projects. Good job Anaxi team!
Marc VerstaenMaker@verstaen · CEO, Anaxi
Thanks Nicolas for hunting us again! Hey everyone! We’re very happy to launch our integration of Jira for Anaxi. You can now connect all your Jira Cloud and Jira Server accounts, in addition to your GitHub ones, and add all your projects. We will import your favorite filters so you don’t have to port them. You will be able to edit them as you please, in a much more easier than on Jira itself! You will also find quite a few other things to nibble on this new version! We added new metric to your pull requests: complexity. We compute this metric based on the number of files touched, the number of lines of code changed, whether the code is some refactoring, new code or code churn. You will see your first productivity charts. We compute the number of lines of code added and removed, the code churn and the effort in refactoring for the past week. This will help you understand your team’s work pattern, but also how much goes to pay down technical debt. We’re just getting started on this. Tell us what you think and what you would love to have! Rest assured that all your information stays safe and secure, as no information will be stored outside of your device or any server. Anaxi won’t have access to any of it. You can connect ALL your projects with peace of mind. That’s what Anaxi is about. Making your life easier and enabling you to make smart decisions faster. And you can’t do that if you’re worrying about your data! Try it out, and let us know what you think!!
Liam BoogarHiring@liamboogar · Head of Marketing @ MadKudu
@verstaen Congrats Marc! 💪 💪 💪
