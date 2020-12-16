Analytics by Upflow

discussion
Thibaud Elziere
Hunter
Founder @efounders @fotolia
Hey PH community, I'm excited to hunt a product that has been invaluable to many B2B companies that I advise. Unpaid invoices and collection inefficiencies are extremely problematic for companies, so much so that some go bankrupt because of this - and COVID hasn't helped! This tool helps you benchmark your collection efficiency, and track your most important financial KPIs. You may be surprised how much of an effect late payments has on your cashflow. It integrates with your billing system, so 2 minutes is all it takes to get going!
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Alex, one of the founders of Upflow. Thanks, @tiboel for hunting us 👋🏻 Today, we're releasing a new analytics product. Free. Forever. 📊 Too many executives and finance leaders don't know where to start when it comes to better cash flows. The aim of the product is simple: empower internal teams to make better business decisions through a deep, real-time view of accounts receivable metrics like: 1/ DSO: How long does it take you to get paid ⏱ 2/ Billing cohorts: how much of your turnover is never collected 💸 We're here to fix B2B payments and there is still a long way to go. This first step is better data. This tool is our small contribution back to the community, we're extremely excited to share this with you. We'd love for you to try it out and send us all the feedback and feature requests you have! Cheers!
I plugged it with our Stripe last week and result -> you get a strong overview of where is your money in just a few minutes. Actionnable insights, easy to get. Great product by the Upflow team 👌
This product looks really good and very very useful for finance leaders (especially in times when cash is king)!! Congrats Upflow team 💯