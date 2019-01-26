Analytics Bar 2.0 is a menu bar app displaying realtime Google Analytics of all your websites.
GregMaker@gfunkeraapps · Family man, side projects ahoy.
Hello PH Analytics Bar has been completely overhauled for both macOS and Windows. If you remember the previous version was pretty much ugly and had no way to customize the look. I'm excited to share with you version 2.0 which looks and feels and is 100% better. Key features 🔥 ✔️ Branded logos😍 ✔️ Fully editable display ✔️ Setting your own refresh rate! ✔️ Supports multiple sites ✔️ Displays realtime and today stats ✔️ No username or password signin Thanks for taking a peak. Let me know what you think! Greg
