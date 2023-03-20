Products
Analog Mail AI

Analog Mail AI

Speech to AI email writer built on GPT-4

Free Options
Analog Mail-AI is an email writing tool that offers voice and writing features. With GPT-4, send unlimited emails for $9/month. It supports custom writing and speech to mail, making it convenient for busy professionals.
Launched in Email, Writing, Email Marketing by
ANALOG MAIL-AI
About this launch
ANALOG MAIL-AI
ANALOG MAIL-AISPEECH TO AI-EMAIL WRITER BUILD ON GPT-4
1review
8
followers
Analog Mail AI by
ANALOG MAIL-AI
was hunted by
MAULIK MANDALI
in Email, Writing, Email Marketing. Made by
MAULIK MANDALI
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
ANALOG MAIL-AI
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is ANALOG MAIL-AI's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#158