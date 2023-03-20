Products
Analog Mail AI
Analog Mail AI
Speech to AI email writer built on GPT-4
Analog Mail-AI is an email writing tool that offers voice and writing features. With GPT-4, send unlimited emails for $9/month. It supports custom writing and speech to mail, making it convenient for busy professionals.
Launched in
Email
,
Writing
,
Email Marketing
by
ANALOG MAIL-AI
About this launch
ANALOG MAIL-AI
SPEECH TO AI-EMAIL WRITER BUILD ON GPT-4
1
review
8
followers
Follow for updates
Analog Mail AI by
ANALOG MAIL-AI
was hunted by
MAULIK MANDALI
in
Email
,
Writing
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
MAULIK MANDALI
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
ANALOG MAIL-AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ANALOG MAIL-AI's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#158
