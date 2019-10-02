Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Serge Shlykov
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt, I’ve been running small side-hustle sites reviewing products on Amazon for quite a while. One of the problems i’ve always had is products on Amazon going 404 or turning unavailable for whatever reason. This caused my readers bounce off Amazon and look for the products elsewhere, which meant that I was not getting my affiliate commissions. After spending a lot of time trying to keep track of my broken links, I craved a better way of doing this. This is why I created AMZ Watcher. AMZ Watcher automates the mundane tasks of finding links to broken Amazon products on your site and notifies you when something goes wrong on Amazon’s end. Current features: - Monitor your site’s Amazon Affiliate links - Get notified when products turn 404 or unavailable - Find missing Affiliate Tags - Export data with ease into *.csv - Effortlessly track and analyze site performance - Compatible with popular plugins: genius, AAWP, EasyAzon, OneLink... - Multi-language support: Amazon US, UK, CA, AU, ES, FR. You can check our our Case Study where we looked at the most popular case study sites to see where they stand on affiliate link count. https://amzwatcher.com/amazon-li... Got a Q? Ping us here or in the live chat.
UpvoteShare