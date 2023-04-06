Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)
Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)

Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)

Amy reads millions of product & summarises them for you

Free
Embed
Discover what buyers truly think about any product before you buy with Amy! She expertly summarises millions of reviews from Amazon and AliExpress, saving you time and giving you reliable insights. Say goodbye to buyer's remorse and hello to confident shopping
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce by
Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We would love to hear your feedback! How has Amy helped you? What did you like about the service, and is there anything you think we could improve? Your feedback will help us make Amy even better for future users."

Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)
The makers of Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)
About this launch
Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)
Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)Amy reads millions of product & summarises them for you
1review
28
followers
Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express) by
Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)
was hunted by
Sam
in Chrome Extensions, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce. Made by
Sam
. Featured on April 17th, 2023.
Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Amy Reviews (Amazon & Ali Express)'s first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-