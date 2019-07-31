Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Amplenote

Amplenote

Flexible notes and tasks, built by productivity enthusiasts.

Amplenote combines the complexities of to-do lists with the simplicity of note-taking. Amplenote is a productivity tool that excels at reliable sync, strong security, and task management. Flexible notes and tasks, built by productivity enthusiasts.
A to-do list that auto-sorts using the Eisenhower MatrixThe internet is rife with smart people making good arguments about why to use the Eisenhower Matrix. They say it offers a practical way to break down an ambiguous list of tasks. They say that it allows us to work on more of what matters. And that's where the agreement ends.
Writing in 3d: how the writing method impacts thinkingstates that the quality with which one writes can only be as good as the quality with which they think. But what if it works the other way too? I've encountered several great thinkers ﻿ over my life. Almost all of them were writers -- some casually, others professionally.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kevin Andrews
Kevin Andrews
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, Kevin from Amplenote here. @williambharding built Amplenote because notes and todos are better together. It was built because the legacy note taking apps struggle with sync and security, and those problems have been exacerbated by the rise of mobile. It was built because consistent use of todo lists is essential to pursuing goals. Especially when it comes to the long-term, it's fun to set and then reach one's goals. We want Amplenote to be your favorite note taking app, even if you've tried many, as we have. We want it to be the elusive todo list app that you can stick to using. Amplenote is built foremost for power users: people whose livelihood depends on staying organized and communicating richly. By the time Evernote launched Work Chat and Context, it was readily apparent that note taking didn't need "more features." Note takers need the smallest number of features that can support the broadest variety of uses. Slack is a pretty good role model in this regard. If you are interested, we invite you to check out the features that we believe matter the most to productivity, security and achieving goals.
UpvoteShare
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Looks different from the other note-taking apps. Simple and easy to use! You might want to consider posting on https://remote.tools as well :)
UpvoteShare