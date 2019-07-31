Discussion
Maker
Kevin Andrews
Hi Product Hunt, Kevin from Amplenote here. @williambharding built Amplenote because notes and todos are better together. It was built because the legacy note taking apps struggle with sync and security, and those problems have been exacerbated by the rise of mobile. It was built because consistent use of todo lists is essential to pursuing goals. Especially when it comes to the long-term, it's fun to set and then reach one's goals. We want Amplenote to be your favorite note taking app, even if you've tried many, as we have. We want it to be the elusive todo list app that you can stick to using. Amplenote is built foremost for power users: people whose livelihood depends on staying organized and communicating richly. By the time Evernote launched Work Chat and Context, it was readily apparent that note taking didn't need "more features." Note takers need the smallest number of features that can support the broadest variety of uses. Slack is a pretty good role model in this regard. If you are interested, we invite you to check out the features that we believe matter the most to productivity, security and achieving goals.
Looks different from the other note-taking apps. Simple and easy to use! You might want to consider posting on https://remote.tools as well :)
