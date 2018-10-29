amptemplates.io is a collection of AMP templates from all over the web. The project is aimed at making beautiful templates & AMP technology accessible for all. It also includes a very early stage drag and drop AMP template builder.
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
These templates are free to download ?
Yomesh GuptaMaker@yomeshgupta · Software Engineer, AdPushup
@shreyaa_ratra Yes! Feel free to download, edit, share or use on your website.
