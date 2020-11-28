  1. Home
This Among Us Toolkit will help Among Us gamers keep track of in-game information as well as their game stats while playing. It's very useful if you want to show your stats while streaming and to keep track of gameplay information when playing competitively.
Sankarsan Kampa
Maker
Software Developer / Computer Enthusiast
To be a good detective Among Us you need to keep in-game information in check and see when someone's narrative don't add up. And to be a good impostor in the game you need to gain cremates' trust and keep track of who to kill first so that you're not the only suspect who stays alive. I made this toolkit for Among Us to help Among Us gamers keep track of in-game information as well as their stats while playing.
