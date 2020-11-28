Among Us Toolkit

discussion
Sankarsan Kampa
MakerSoftware Developer / Computer Enthusiast
To be a good detective Among Us you need to keep in-game information in check and see when someone's narrative don't add up. And to be a good impostor in the game you need to gain cremates' trust and keep track of who to kill first so that you're not the only suspect who stays alive. I made this toolkit for Among Us to help Among Us gamers keep track of in-game information as well as their stats while playing.
