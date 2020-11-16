discussion
Sigalit PerelsonStanford | GSB | VC | Startups
The best way to play Among Us! Love Rume!
@sigalit_perelson Thanks, glad you like it!
Hi Product Hunt! Ben here, one of the makers of Rume video. We love playing Among Us but hate it when we get ejected and have no one to talk to, so we built a video and voice companion that allows ghosts to chat with each other while listening into the meeting! Along the way, we noticed a bunch of other things we we could improve with a custom experience, like a place to share the game code, avatars to match your color and a simple gameloop that will mute and unmute at the right times. So we forked our code and made Among Us Rume! Give it a shot with your friends and let us know what you think! Among Us Rume has no affiliation with the game Among Us or InnerSloth. We are fans of the game and are using our own technology to enhance the gaming experience.
This is very cool!
This is awesome. Is the video software built on top of third party provider, or in house?
@jake_bern yeah we build all of the video chat in house. It's based on the same tech as Rume which allows us to manage video and audio seperately