Among Us Rume

Video chat companion for Among Us

Among Us Rume is a companion video chat for Among Us that streamlines gameplay and allows ghosts to keep chatting while listening into meetings.
5 Reviews5.0/5
Sigalit PerelsonStanford | GSB | VC | Startups
The best way to play Among Us! Love Rume!
Ben Scharfstein
@sigalit_perelson Thanks, glad you like it!
Ben Scharfstein
Hi Product Hunt! Ben here, one of the makers of Rume video. We love playing Among Us but hate it when we get ejected and have no one to talk to, so we built a video and voice companion that allows ghosts to chat with each other while listening into the meeting! Along the way, we noticed a bunch of other things we we could improve with a custom experience, like a place to share the game code, avatars to match your color and a simple gameloop that will mute and unmute at the right times. So we forked our code and made Among Us Rume! Give it a shot with your friends and let us know what you think! Among Us Rume has no affiliation with the game Among Us or InnerSloth. We are fans of the game and are using our own technology to enhance the gaming experience.
Giuliano GiacagliaMIT
This is very cool!
Alex Hem
This is exactly what you need to play Among Us with friends. No more accidentally hearing spoilers when someone forgets to mute their mic or turn off their camera.
Jake Bernstein
This is awesome. Is the video software built on top of third party provider, or in house?
Ben Scharfstein
@jake_bern yeah we build all of the video chat in house. It's based on the same tech as Rume which allows us to manage video and audio seperately
