Among Us Map Overlay

Daniel Palmer
Maker
Hey all! 👋 Our team got into Among Us over the last couple of weekends and we realised it'd be really useful if there was an easier way to remember/check out the map details for those playing casually. So... well... we minimised the game for a couple of days and built AmongMap 🎉 You can check out all of the maps and zoom in on the nitty gritty details, with overlays for vents/tasks/sabotage etc. Y'all can also mark body/player locations by clicking on the map 🙏 There's the web version, and also an in game overlay. To use the overlay, you'll have to download and install the app for free. Hopefully this helps you all have more fun and be a little less sus 😊 Cheers, Dan
Jason Lee
Best way to be a 200IQ Detective!
Gal Alper
🎈
Love it! I use it all the time when playing the game
