Among Us Game Tracker

Notion template to help you keep track of your Among Us game

This Notion template can make you a smarter crewmate…or a sneakier imposter.
With it, you can track potential imposters, learn the small details of each task (and catch players in lies), and memorize each game map more quickly.
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
This is a lot of fun! We've started playing Among Us games with the Product Hunt team, and I think it's time to take it to the next level with this game tracker 😁
Nastya Mikeyeva
A Content marketеr at Visafoto.com.
That's cool! How does the Tracker help the players?
Ethan Glover
:) Among Us has been a joy. Imagine the person that insists on taking the time to get all possible information down before moving on though. XD This first person that says, "Hang on, I need to consult my Notion template." is instant sus.
