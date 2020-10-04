AMO: Daily Art Inspiration
Travel back in time to learn more about outstanding artworks
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sergey Sheleg
MakerGrowth Hacker
Hi Hunters 🙌 My team helps people understand art better and start thinking creatively! Therefore, I want to present our new application - AMO 🔥 AMO is application for artists, created by artists, who passionately crammed all stunning works of art throughout history from modernism, impressionism, abstract, expressionism and a whole lot more into a revolutionary app that allows you to seamlessly travel back in time and learn more about outstanding pieces of art. Bring out the inner artist in you and get inspired to better express yourself daily just by simply scrolling through the AMO app feed which displays all facts about famous artworks and their artists. AMO features 🚀 - 150 Art Movements with Over 40,000 Artworks to Easily View - Daily Feed of Interesting Facts and Stories of the Most Famous Artists and their Works of Art - Artist of the Day - the Best Way to Get to Know One New Artist Every Day! - Reminder for Your Daily Inspiration - Impressive Widget for iPhone with Artwork of the Day - Watch Face from Any Artwork - HD Quality Downloadable Wallpapers I will be glad if you use the application and give your feedback! 😊 P.S. Do not forget to add an awesome widget for iOS 14 😉
Share
Upvote (2)