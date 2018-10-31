Amity is the first live communities platform that allows people around the world to come together to discover and discuss trending topics, breaking news, and live events — in real-time, for free.
With Amity, you can join any community instantly or create your own in 60 seconds.
Pros:
Excellent UI
Cons:
Just waiting for more communities to launch.
This is the next big platform, that's for sure.Jared Codling has used this product for one month.
Pros:
Fun, user friendly interface, no longer need to fight an algorithm to reach my audience with the push notification feature.
Cons:
None so far.
Love the platform so far and would recommend it to other creators.Mitch Lally has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Johnny ChengMaker@johnnychengx
Co-founder and CEO of Amity here. Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! Today, we're excited to launch Amity Communities, and share it with the Product Hunt community. Amity is a live communities platform that allows people around the world to come together to discover and discuss trending topics, breaking news, and live events — in real-time, for free. To join communities, just download the app and tap a button. If you want to create an Amity community: 1. Download the app: https://amity.io/download 2. Create a community (only takes 60 seconds) 3. Customize your community (claim your unique community link) 4. Share your link or QR code on social and with friends 5. Start interacting with live chat, posts, and comment threads. We created Amity to give community creators back the power and control they’ve been waiting for. P.S. Here's a Medium article on the story of Amity Communities: https://medium.com/@amityapp/int...
Paul Wardingham@paul_wardingham · musician
Brilliant!
