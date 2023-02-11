Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Amigo Data
Ranked #15 for today
Amigo Data
Automate data exports to Google Sheets
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Amigo automates real-time reporting and enables users to export & track metrics from Shopify, MySQL, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Amazon Ads & 20 others in Google Sheets.
Launched in
No-Code
,
Data & Analytics
,
Marketing automation
by
Amigo Data
About this launch
Amigo Data
Automate Data Exports to Google Sheets
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Amigo Data by
Amigo Data
was hunted by
Muskan Sukhija
in
No-Code
,
Data & Analytics
,
Marketing automation
. Featured on February 12th, 2023.
Amigo Data
is not rated yet. This is Amigo Data's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#283
Report