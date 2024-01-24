Get app
Sign in
See Amie’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Amie
Amie
The joyful productivity app
Visit
Upvote 51
Free
Todos, email, calendar. Finally all-in-one. Amie is the joyful productivity app with integrations into your favorite apps (Things3, Apple Health, Spotify, Linear,...)
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Design
by
Amie
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Amie
The joyful productivity app
86
reviews
Follow
Amie by
Amie
was hunted by
Dennis Müller
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Design
. Made by
Dennis Müller
,
Stefan Mansson
and
Mikael Johansson
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
Amie
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 86 users. It first launched on February 18th, 2020.
Upvotes
51
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report