Home
→
Product
→
Amicons
Amicons
Your friendly local icon library
Meet Amicons, 300+ (and counting) exquisitely designed, clean and consistent vector icons with a friendly vibe.
Launched in
Icons
Design
Design resources
by
Amicons
About this launch
Amicons by
Amicons
was hunted by
Marek Minor
in
Icons
,
Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Marek Minor
. Featured on January 26th, 2024.
Amicons
is not rated yet. This is Amicons's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
