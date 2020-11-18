Deals
Ambush Special Edition Power Beats
Glow-in-the-dark Power Beats from Ambush
Music
Beats and design label Ambush collaborated to create glow-in-the-dark Power Beats. The design is said to be inspired by Shibuya in Tokyo.
an hour ago
AMBUSH's Beats Collaboration Is Dedicated to Tokyo Nightlife
Beats has unveiled a new collaboration with AMBUSH, taking inspiration from the streets of Shibuya for an eye-catching take on the Powerbeats model. The stand-out feature of the new headphones are the glow-in-the-dark capabilities, marking the first time this function has been used by Beats.
Beats launches a glow-in-the-dark pair of Powerbeats for $200
Beats today announced a glow-in-the-dark set of its Powerbeats neckband earbuds. Priced at $199.95 (a $50 upsell over the regular model), they're a collaboration between Beats and design label Ambush, with the latter company's logo printed on the buds. The glowing Powerbeats could prove useful for runners out on the street in the dark.
Gabe Perez
Hunter
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
I know it may seem silly but I love things that glow-in-the-dark, so I'm all about this and am really tempted to cop.
