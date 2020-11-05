Ambra removes task creation ceremonies by describing tasks in a natural way using only #tags and @mentions in a single box.
Rexhep Kqiku
MakerFounder @ ambra.app
Hey, Hunters! 👋 Me and the team are super excited to launch Ambra – a collaboration tool enabling teams to organize tasks in a natural way by using only tags and mentions, all in a single box. 🚀 Ambra removes the necessity of having multiple fields for creating a task – there is one single box to rule them all. We empower writing tasks naturally. 🧠 ⚡️ Ambra is now available on https://ambra.app 💻 Defining a fully descriptive task in traditional tools is not a simple process. You’ve to start writing the task title, description, and additional form fields for task status, priority, assignee, etc. It means there are some ceremonies to be followed. 🤔 Working for many years with different remote and office teams, I saw that every team develops its own ubiquitous language. This is more emphasized especially when it comes to daily tasks description language. This level of understanding helps the project team to communicate quickly while eliminating inaccuracies and contradictions; and that’s an attribute of a – smart team. 😊 Describing a task in a natural way using one single box, without the need for multiple form fields, makes the task data entry process trivial and helps the team focus on delivering – what’s most important for an agile team – values. 🥰 A flat team is responsible enough to focus on productivity and move the tasks to #done. ✅ However, they should have a proper tool to achieve that – that’s where Ambra comes. 🤩 Task A task is an entity that describes a piece of work to be done. From an Ambra perspective, a task doesn’t need to have a separate title and description. Usually, the first one is always repeated in the second one, so the first one becomes obsolete. In Ambra it’s only a field when you put everything related to the task – you describe the task in a natural way and hit enter. Voilà, a task is just created! 💡 Tag A tag is an entity that has a name, and optionally a color, start date, end date, and a description. A tag is included on the task by only adding # as a prefix. Order is not important and language is agnostic – you can use your mother tongue. A tag is a task attribute, and it could affect the task by specifying: - Type of task (#task, #feature, #user_story, #epic, #bug etc.) - Priority (#high, #medium, #low) - Status (#todo, #inprogress, #done) - Sprint (#sprint1, #sprint2) - Anything else (#presentation, #design, #print, #backend, #web etc) Assignee(s) An assignee is any team member, already joined the project, that is mentioned in a task using @ prefix. Task assignees are not limited in Ambra – you can specify more than one. Your nickname is unique per project, so in one project you could be @ troy, and @ ninja in the other one. 👀 An example Having read the lines above, one should easily understand the task below: who is the assignee, what is the progress, what is the priority, and what is it about. Hey @ troy we need #todo a #presentation of the website to the customer #urgent Ambra is offered as freemium, you can go now and create your first project, invite your teammates, or just start assigning tasks to yourself and feel the simplicity. 👉 https://ambra.app Please, don’t hesitate to join the conversation by leaving a comment. We love to hear your feedback. Thanks a lot! – Ambra Team
