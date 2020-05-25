Discussion
Adolfo™
Maker
No matter if you work on an open office with pretty loud coworkers or study from home and the TV or people conversations don't let you be concentrated. Ambiently helps you to concentrate on your work and avoid distractions. SOUNDS Rain, Thunderstorm, Wind, Forest with Birds, Water stream, Seaside with relaxing waves, Campfire, Fan, Rumbling Train, Coffee Shop, White Noise from Deep Space, Halloween thriller ambient sound, village at night, Wind Chimes, etc. NO IN-APP PURCHASES. NO SUBSCRIPTIONS. Pay once. Play ambient sounds whenever you want. ALWAYS WITH YOU - OFFLINE SOUNDS Ambiently lets you play all of the sounds offline and therefore you can always enjoy its features and benefits wherever you are with no need for an internet connection. SOUNDSCAPES. CREATE YOUR AMBIENT SOUND MIXTAPES Play and Mix the Sounds together and save them in an Ambient Mixtape. SYNC WITH ALL YOUR DEVICES No need for registry or a third party account. Simply with must be logged in iCloud with the same account in all your devices. BACKGROUND AUDIO SUPPORT You can enjoy the sounds and mixtapes also while using other apps.
